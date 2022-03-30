The Shirt Fuse: Back in Black

After last week’s home kit leak preview, The Shirt Fuse is back with away and third kit leaks! Arsenal are back in black and pink baby! First black kit from adidas drops next year and first time since 2017/18 that we’ve donned black. Yes, I love traditional yellow and blue for the Gunners away kits, but an all black kit constructed with some flair, I’m ok with (I’d prefer it be the 3rd kit though while having yellow/blue away strip). I do really love just the cannon on the away kit for the second year in a row.

What’s that pattern in the background, it is believed to be AFC in the font of the ARSENAL lettering outside the Emirates. I think its safe to assume black shorts and socks will go with this kit.

Hopefully on with the return of European football, potentially on a Wednesday, The Short Fuse twitter account can make regular use of the Mean Girls quote “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

Not too much to this shirt design wise, a nice nod to the old badge as a faint pattern throughout with the monochrome (current) badge, would’ve been really cool to use that retro badge on the shirt as well! I wonder if it’ll be all pink kit or we’ll see navy shorts paired with it. I’m especially hoping Aaron Ramsdale gets to wear this a couple times while we’re in the away kit.

Here are all three kits for Arsenal next season pictured below.

Arsenal 22/23 home, away, and third pic.twitter.com/kSPomekcln — Semih Keçecioğlu (@semihkececioglu) March 30, 2022

