Tuesday Cannon Fodder: having a take

Good morning TSFers! After a bit of time off from CF to recharge my random musings, we’re back with a vengeance today. Get ready for tremendously insightful life lessons and piping hot takes. Or not.

Today’s CF is a reminder that you don’t have to have a take on everything. The internet, Twitter in particular, was awash with some of the worst (and hilarious because they were so insane) takes about Will Smith’s slap yesterday. Takes ranging from how it was normalizing violence (in today’s society, yeah, that’s what did it) to wild comparisons to the conflict in Ukraine. It was a Top 20 day all-time for bad takes.

As I said, you don’t need to have a take on everything, and you certainly don’t have to share that take with the world. Not everything that happens merits you piping up about it. Sometimes it isn’t your place to chime in. In many cases, you don’t know enough about whatever is happening to have a useful opinion. Some of your opinions are best kept to yourself. I promise you that neither you nor the world are missing out when you keep quiet.

As someone once said, “better to keep your mouth shut and have everyone think you’re an idiot than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.”