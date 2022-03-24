Bukayo Saka tests positive for COVID-19

Bukayo Saka has tested positive for COVID-19 and has left England camp. The Arsenal winger was set to take part in the Three Lions’ upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast along with teammates Ben White and Emile Smith Rowe. Aaron Ramsdale was also named to the side but had to withdraw due to the hip injury suffered against Liverpool.

Obviously, our foremost concern and hope is that Saka recovers quickly and without incident. Missing time for positive COVID tests is an unfortunate reality of the world we live in and will be living in for the foreseeable future. Emile Smith Rowe missed Premier League matches recently, as have several of his Arsenal teammates over the course of the season. It’s going to happen to most, if not all, players.

It’s not the worst thing in the world that Saka will get some time off from football given how many minutes he plays and how frequently he gets clattered, but getting that time due to a positive COVID test is distinctly sub-optimal. The Gunners don’t play until April 4th, so theoretically Saka could be available to face Crystal Palace, but depends on when he tests negative and how quickly he is able to return to fitness.

Best wishes, Bukayo.