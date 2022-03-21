 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Shirt Fuse: Home kit leak 2022/23

Ever since I can remember I’ve been poppin’ my collar!

By Mchrisman
Aston Villa v Arsenal Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images

The (possibly) new adidas Arsenal home kit was leaked over the weekend and if you grew up bumpin’ Three 6 Mafia on your first generation iPod like I did then let’s bask in the glory of this throwback with Project Pat before moving on to the kit review.

Football kits with collars can be VERY good. I think this one will be, especially on European nights at the Emirates. Puma gave us a couple collared kits, but none that really stick out in memory. Before the Nike contract was up, we had the beautiful yellow kit with blue shorts and hooped socks in Mesut’s debut season.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-ARSENAL Photo credit should read CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images

My thoughts on the new kit - love the collar, love the stitching. I hope part of the design makes it into the shorts or socks. A long sleeve version with cuffs of the same zigzag would be A+. My only gripe is I wish the entire sleeve was white and not a red armpit, but that is nit-picky at best. A definite upgrade over the current season’s home shirt and if we wear it in Europe it will be the best of the 4 we’ve had from adidas thus far!

Share your thoughts below!

