Four Gunners called up to England squad

With the final international break on the horizon, Arsenal find themselves in great position in their quest to secure an elusive top four spot. Despite Wednesday’s tough loss to Liverpool, they are still in control of their fate. With 11 matches left to play, Arteta’s side has continued to exceed expectations after a dismal start to the season.



One of the most exciting parts of the season has been the success of Arsenal’s British core of players. While Bukayo Saka has already made a name for himself, his fellow Gunners Emile Smith Rowe, Ben White, and Aaron Ramsdale have all burst onto the scene this season to great acclaim. Now, all four have been called up by Gareth Southgate for upcoming matches against Switzerland and Ivory Coast during the break.

All four have been called up before, but this marks the first time that all four have been called up together as Gunners. Bukayo Saka has been a mainstay in the England side since his stellar run at the Euro’s last summer. Ben White was in the Euro squad and didn’t feature, but he has seen his stock soar this season as he has anchored Arsenal’s defense. It certainly doesn’t hurt that Harry Maguire has had a bit of mare this season, but slabhead’s decline could prove the opening White needs to assert himself at the national level.



Aaron Ramsdale has a very strong shout at unseating current England no. 1 Jordan Pickford, whose Everton side is sliding closer and closer to the relegation zone. Ramsdale has been a revelation in between the sticks, and the chance to be the first Arsenal keeper since David Seaman to be England’s out-and-out starter is well-deserved.



Emile Smith Rowe has had a great season, but has seen less time recently due to a combination of illness and the ascension of Gabriel Martinelli. International matches tend to invite unnecessary wear and tear, but he would benefit for more match time as he seeks to continue his growth. He faces stiff competition for minutes in the England side from the likes of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, but he will only benefit from the training and opportunity.



The Gunners have one more match against Aston Villa before the break, but it’s never too early to congratulate the lads for the honor to represent their country at the highest level.