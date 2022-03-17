Thursday Cannon Fodder: madness

It’s the best weekend of the year: the first and second rounds of the men’s and women’s NCAA tournament. Non-stop college basketball from 12 pm today (Thursday) through Monday night. Every screen that isn’t my main monitor will have a game on - the second monitor, the TV, the iPad, and maybe even the phone.

Beyond the non-stop sports for five days in a row, there is just something about the tournament that can’t be replicated anywhere else. The single-elimination, upset-fueled, buzzer-beating unpredictability of the tournament is second to none. And if one game is a blowout, no big deal. Just switch to one of the two or three others going on.

Fun fact: men schedule more vasectomies for March than any other time during the year. I guess if you’re going to be laid up, the start of the NCAA tournament is a decent time for it.

In the last several years, urologists across the country have reported increases of as much as 50 percent in the number of vasectomies scheduled in the days leading to the NCAA tournament. ESPN.com

Who are y’all rooting for? Who do you think wins it all? I’ve got Duke on the men’s side, and I’m going with UConn on the women’s. Duke because I’ve gotta go with my alma mater, and UConn because I think Paige Bueckers coming back from injury will put them over the top.