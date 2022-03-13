Arsenal vs. Leicester City match thread: tighten the grip

Arsenal play host to Leicester City at the Emirates with a chance for their first double since the Foxes’ improbable title-winning 2015-16 season. Yes, the Gunners did the double over Leicester that season. Yes, Arsenal should have won the league that year, and yes, I’m still unhappy about it.

The Gunners beat the Foxes last October 2-0 on the strength of early goals from Gabriel Magalhaes and Emile Smith Rowe. Keeping a clean sheet was somewhat surprising because Jamie Vardy, he of the 11 goals in 14 league appearances against the Gunners, was on the pitch. Much to the relief of Gooners everywhere, Vardy will miss out today with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out until mid- to late-April.

The Foxes will also be without Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, and Ryan Bertrand. Wesley Fofana and Ricardo Pereira are doubtful.

Arsenal should be able to find some joy down both flanks with Leicester missing their veteran fullbacks. Luke Thomas had a nightmare last time out against Arsenal, and James Justin has just four matches of Premier League action under his belt this season.

The Gunners will likely be without Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has returned to training but needs to regain match fitness. Emile Smith Rowe, who has missed the last two matches with COVID, should make the substitutes’ bench.

Leicester have bedeviled Arsenal and are always a tricky out, but I’m feeling confident about today. The Gunners are playing well, the Foxes are banged up, the match is at the Emirates, and there is just something about this Arsenal bunch. It’s an odd feeling, thinking that Arsenal should win against Leicester, but here we are. In fact I’m going to go one further, with the current circumstances and form, it will be disappointing not to claim full points today.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 13, 2022

Leicester - Schmeichel, Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Maddison, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Barnes, Iheanacho

— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 13, 2022

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Leicester City

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Sunday, March 13th 9:30 am PT | 12:30 pm ET | 4:30 pm BT

US TV: USA and Telemundo. Streaming on NBCSports.com and fuboTV.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.