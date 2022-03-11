Gabriel Martinelli, Magalhaes called up to Brazilian national team

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes have been called into the Brazilian national team for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia. The Arsenal duo are both seeking their first senior cap with the Seleção.

Martinelli has yet to make a senior squad for Brazil but has plenty of experience at the youth level, recently winning a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics (held in Summer 2021). Martinelli was called into the 2019 training camp for the Copa America but was not selected for the final side. Gabriel Magalhaes has been called into the senior side a handful of times and has made match day squads but has yet to make his debut.

The Seleção have already qualified for the World Cup, but it’s not as if Brazil are going to sandbag their matches. A win against rival Chile would all but assure the Chileans miss out on the World Cup. Bolivia will likely be eliminated from contention on the final match day, which could provide both Gabriels an opportunity to make their debuts.

There is no doubt in my mind that both have earned the honor. Martinelli is having a great season, with five goals and two assists in 17 Premier League appearances. He has grabbed hold of the left wing spot at Arsenal and has raised his level to hang onto it. Magalhaes is just solid, there is no better way to put it. He plays physical, mostly mistake-free football, and his distribution is improving by leaps and bounds. You can’t really ask much more of a young center back. It would seem as if at this point with consecutive call-ups under his belt, Magalhaes has a solid grip on one of the backup CB spots on the national team.

Good luck to both Gabriels at the end of the month. Here’s hoping they both get their first cap (and make it back to London unscathed)!