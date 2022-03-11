Friday Cannon Fodder: pet peeves

I try hard to be positive with my Cannon Fodders every morning. There is enough negativity in the world without me adding to it. But today, I have to break with that trend. Today, I have to talk about pet peeves because my morning started with a big one for me.

When I went to pick up my coffee, I got to chatting with the barista, friendly conversation about nothing in particular. They used a few different words incorrectly (or if not incorrectly per se, in a way uncommon to the vernacular). I didn’t do or say anything about it because that doesn’t accomplish anything other than making me look like a jerk and pissing somebody else off. In the grand scheme of things, it matters little. Although it irked me at the time, I would have already forgotten about the exchange entirely if I hadn’t decided to use it as fodder today.

But that’s it’s big time pet peeve for me — misused words and malapropisms in phrases are like nails on a chalkboard to my ears and brain. I think I’m a stickler because of how much writing I do and the need to be precise, concise, descriptive, and accurate when I write.

What are some of your pet peeves?