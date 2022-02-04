Arsenal register Premier League squad

The January Transfer window closed on Monday the 31st. Premier League rosters for the second half of the season are set.

Here’s the Arsenal roster for the remaining 17 matches.

Arsenal senior squad players (* = homegrown)

Alves Soares, Cedric Ricardo

Dinzeyi, Jonathan*

Dos Santos Magalhães, Gabriel

Elneny, Mohamed Naser Elsayed

Holding, Robert Samuel*

Lacazette, Alexandre

Leno, Bernd

Nketiah, Edward Keddar*

Ødegaard, Martin

Partey, Thomas Teye

Pépé, Nicolas

Ramsdale, Aaron*

Sambi Lokonga, Albert-Mboyo

Tierney, Kieran

Tomiyasu, Takehiro

White, Benjamin*

Xhaka, Granit

You’ll notice there are some important names missing from that list. That’s because some of Arsenal’s key players are still (or still qualify as) U21. The list below is not a complete one, I’ve removed some of the academy players for brevity’s sake and added notes in parens. First team players are in bold.

Arsenal U21 players (academy and contract)

Adamo Gaspar, Luigi (Edu’s son)

Akinola, Timothy Olaoluwa (loan to Dundee United)

Alebiosu, Ryan (loan to Crewe Alexandra)

Azeez, Miguel

Balogun, Folarin Jerry (loan to Middlesbrough)

Biereth, Mika

Clarke, Harrison Thomas (loan to Hibernian)

Cottrell, Ben

Flores, Marcelo (recently capped, but not tied, by the Mexican National Team)

Giraud-Hutchinson, Omari Elijah

Hein, Karl Jakob (loan to Reading)

John-Jules, Tyreece Romayo (loan to Sheffield Wednesday)

Moller, Nikolaj Duus (loan to FC Den Bosch)

Okonkwo, Arthur

Olayinka, Olujimi James Ayodele

Oulad M’Hand, Zine-Eddine

Patino, Charlie Michael

Rekik, Omar (represented Tunisia at AFCON)

Saka, Bukayo

Saliba, William

Smith Rowe, Emile

Smith, Matthew Gerrard (loan to Doncaster Rovers)

Taylor-Hart, Kido

Teodoro Martinelli Silva, Gabriel

Varela Tavares, Nuno Albertino

Premier League teams can register up to 17 over 21 non-homegrown players. Clubs can register up to an additional 8 overage homegrown players. And they can register any number of U21 players, regardless of homegrown status. “Homegrown” means that a player has spent at least part of three seasons at an English or Welsh club before turning 21.

Arsenal are in fine shape with respect to homegrown players going forward. For one, I’m not sure the Gunners will even register the full complement of 17 non-homegrown senior players. The club has plenty of U21 contributors already. If the club were to move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, he would qualify as a homegrown player. Plus, I’d bet that at least one of the Gunners’ other moves this summer will be for someone who qualifies.

The homegrown rule might come into play two seasons from now, but by then, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba (if he’s with the club), and Folarin Balogun will all count as homegrown players. Add to that list Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White (but not Rob Holding, I’m assuming he’ll have moved on) and you’re already close on the 8 additional senior players that can be registered because they are homegrown.

One more note: Arsenal were smart to buy Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba when they did. They signed them to the club young enough that they will have homegrown status when they turn 21 despite not coming through academy systems in England or Wales. Even though Saliba has yet to play a competitive match for Arsenal, because the club registered him in the seasons where he went out on loan, he accrued years towards qualifying. The club would do well to make similar moves in the future where possible.