Friday Cannon Fodder: watching, reading, listening

Happy Friday, TSFers! You did it. You made it through another week. Make sure to reward yourself this evening and this weekend for your accomplishment. I had slow-brain this morning and wasn’t able to come up with my usual, scintillatingly interesting Cannon Fodder topic, so we’re going back to an oldie but goodie: what have you been watching, reading, listening to, or otherwise consuming recently?

I really like these threads not only because they give me new stuff to fill the hours but also because they lead to a good bit of interaction between y’all, and I love that. So don’t let me down. Here’s what I’ve been partaking of lately:

Watching: Abbott Elementary. It’s an Office-style sitcom (i.e. where they acknowledge the camera is there, mockumentary style) about the teachers at a majority Black student school in Philadelphia. My GF, who taught at a similar school in Brooklyn, says it’s mostly accurate, and we both think it’s hilarious. We’ve also been watching American Auto.

Reading: I haven’t been doing much reading lately, but my GF reading The Code Breaker, a book about Jennifer Doudna and the discovery of CRISPR, the gene-editing technology.

Listening: I’ve been on a cool jazz kick - Chet Baker, Doris Day, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Nat King Cole - that kind of stuff. It’s incredibly soothing.