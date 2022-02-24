Arsenal vs. Wolves match thread: points, points, points

Arsenal have a golden opportunity to put some distance between themselves and Wolves in the table today. The Gunners are currently two points ahead of Bruno Lage’s side with one game in hand. Arsenal are also three points ahead of Spurs with one game in hand, this one. It’s a big game at the Emirates tonight, folks.

Here’s a look at the numbers.

The ramifications for this match on the top 4 are pretty big and that will likely be the case for the rest of the season. Arsenal starts the match with a 57% chance of finishing in the top 4, here are how the results change things for Arsenal:

Win: 62%

Draw: 48%

Loss: 42% pic.twitter.com/A4zj7fXMGS — Scott Willis (@oh_that_crab) February 24, 2022

As Arsenal saw two weeks ago in their 1-0 win, Wolves are an organized, defensive-minded side. They get 10 and 11 men behind the ball and don’t do much pressing higher up the pitch. Instead, they look to hit quickly on the break. They struggle to score — they’ve tallied the 3rd-fewest goals in the Premier League to date.

I expect a bit of a revenge-match from Gabriel Martinelli, who was sent off for two yellow cards in the same phase of play. He strikes me as the kind of player who will have taken that personally (especially because Daniel Podence went down spectacularly theatrically for the first yellow) and will want to make amends. I’m expecting a big game from him.

That is, if Mikel Arteta gives him his place back. The one big lineup decision facing the Arsenal manager is which four attackers to play. Really it comes down to a decision between two of three — Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette, and Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal are fully fit heading into today’s match. Let’s hope it stays that way. [UPDATE: Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emile Smith Rowe left out of the Arsenal squad]

Bruno Lage’s side are nearly fully fit as well. Only Rayan Ait-Nouri is a question mark for Wolves. [UPDATE: Ait-Nouri starts]

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

TEAM NEWS



Lacazette leads the line

Martinelli returns

Partey holds the midfield



⚡️ Let’s go, Gunners pic.twitter.com/gqbM7bDgsJ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 24, 2022

Wolves - Jose Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Hwang, Jimenez, Podence

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Wolves

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Thursday, February 24th 11:45 am PT | 2:45 pm ET | 7:45 pm BT

US TV: Streaming on Peacock.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com.