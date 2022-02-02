Arsenal: Updated Contracts’ Summary - Length, Wages & Salary

With the January transfer window closed, Arsenal now turn their attention to the Premier League. No European competition. No FA Cup. No League Cup. They enter February in 6th place with 17 league matches remaining. Fourth place is still within reach, as is another 8th place finish. However, off the pitch, there are a lot of questions for Edu and Mikel Arteta to consider as they look ahead to next season. Here is a breakdown of the players’ current contracts, weekly wages, and annual salaries by the end date, as well as a few thoughts on what steps the club need to take in regards to that group of players.

Note: Weekly wages and annual salary figures are according to Spotrac & Capology.

Contracts Expiring This Summer (June 2022)

Mohamed Elneny - CM - £52,500/week (£2.7m/year)

- CM - £52,500/week (£2.7m/year) Alexandre Lacazette - FW - £182,063/week (9.4m/year)

- FW - £182,063/week (9.4m/year) Eddie Nketiah - FW - £45,000/week (£2.3m/year)

All three players are expected to leave in the summer. Arsenal needs a complete refresh of their forward position, but it does hurt to see another forward like Lacazette walking away for free. He is the second-highest earner now that Aubameyang is gone, so his wages will go towards a big signing up top. The club should however receive a fee when Nketiah signs elsewhere based on home-grown rules.

Contract Expiring After Next Season (June 2023)

Bernd Leno - GK - £100,000/week (£5.2m/year)

- GK - £100,000/week (£5.2m/year) Matteo Guendouzi - CM - £40,000/week - (£2.1m/year)

- CM - £40,000/week - (£2.1m/year) Hector Bellerin - RB- £110,000/week - (£5.7m/year)

- RB- £110,000/week - (£5.7m/year) Lucas Torreira - DM - £75,000/week - (£3.9m/year)

- DM - £75,000/week - (£3.9m/year) Konstantinos Mavropanos - CB - £25,000/week - (£1.3m/year)

- CB - £25,000/week - (£1.3m/year) Ainsley Maitland-Niles - CM - £52,000/week - (£2.7m/year)

- CM - £52,000/week - (£2.7m/year) Reiss Nelson - Winger - £50,000/week - (£2.6m/year)

With a year left on these deals after the season, it’s decision time. Arsenal have been horrible in recent years letting contracts run down and getting no return. It’s safe to expect Leno, Bellerin & Torreira to be sold over the summer. There is a slight chance Arteta could decide to use Maitland-Niles or Guendouzi (1%) next season, but it’s more likely they are sold on to fund new players. Nelson could be extended considering his low wages, age, and potential to back up Saka if Pepe leaves. Mavropanos is the big question mark. Arsenal already have four CBs lined up for next season, plus the Saliba decision. Mavropanos is still a solid long-term investment based on his age and cost, but the club might prefer just to sell and move on.

June 2024

Arthur Okonkwo - GK - £2,500/week - (£130k/year)

- GK - £2,500/week - (£130k/year) Rob Holding - CB - £40,000/week - (£2.1m/year)

- CB - £40,000/week - (£2.1m/year) Cedric - RB - £75,000/week - (£3.9m/year)

- RB - £75,000/week - (£3.9m/year) Granit Xhaka - CM - £100,000/week - (£5.2m/year)

- CM - £100,000/week - (£5.2m/year) Bukayo Saka - RW - £30,000/week - (£1.6m/year)

- RW - £30,000/week - (£1.6m/year) Gabriel Martinelli - LW - £90,000/week - (£4.7m/year)

- LW - £90,000/week - (£4.7m/year) Pepe - RW - £140,000/week - (£7.3m/year)

- RW - £140,000/week - (£7.3m/year) William Saliba - CB - £40,000/week - (£2.1m/year)

- CB - £40,000/week - (£2.1m/year) Pablo Mari - CB - £85,000/week - (£4.4m/year)

- CB - £85,000/week - (£4.4m/year) Runar Alex Runarsson - £40,000/week - (£2.1m/year)

First and foremost, the club will look to extend Bukayo Saka as soon as possible. He ideally signs a new 4-to-5 year contract making him one of the top paid players at Arsenal. Additional wages should be shed this summer from this group - Mari, Runarsson, Cedric, and possibly Xhaka. The other big decision here is if Arsenal are going to bring Saliba into the squad for next season, do yet another loan, or sell. If they make it into European competition I’d imagine his addition will become more likely.

June 2025

Aaron Ramsdale - GK - £60,000/week - (£3.1m/year)

- GK - £60,000/week - (£3.1m/year) Gabriel - CB - £50,000/week - (£2.6m/year)

- CB - £50,000/week - (£2.6m/year) Nuno Tavares - LB - £27,000/week - (£1.4m/year)

- LB - £27,000/week - (£1.4m/year) Takehiro Tomiyasu - RB - £40,000/week - (£2.1m/year)

- RB - £40,000/week - (£2.1m/year) Thomas Partey - CM - £200,000/week - (£10.4m/year)

- CM - £200,000/week - (£10.4m/year) Martin Odegaard - AM - £115,000/week - (£6.0m/year)

- AM - £115,000/week - (£6.0m/year) Folarin Balogun - FW - £30,000/week - (£1.6m/year)

- FW - £30,000/week - (£1.6m/year) Karl Hein - GK - £3,000/week - (£156k/year)

No extensions are needed from this group. However, Partey’s £200,000 a week really stands out, especially considering Ramsdale, Gabriel & Tomiyasu make less than him combined. Arsenal really need him to justify that salary and help get the club back into the top four.

June 2026

Ben White - CB - £120,000/week - (£6.2m/year)

- CB - £120,000/week - (£6.2m/year) Kieran Tierney - LB - £110,000/week - (£5.7m/year)

- LB - £110,000/week - (£5.7m/year) Albert Sambi Lokonga - CM - £50,000/week - (£2.6m/year)

- CM - £50,000/week - (£2.6m/year) Emile Smith Rowe - AM - £42,000/week - (£2.2m/year)

It was hard to confirm the exact details of Smith Rowe’s new contract from last season. While he is young, it’s hard to imagine him on less than Lokonga. If that is the case, and ESR continues his form, expect updated terms in the near future.

Note: We do not yet know the full length of Auston Trusty’s contract with Arsenal, but it is safe to assume it through the ‘23-24 season at a minimum.

As we have seen over the past few transfer windows, expect Arsenal to be busy this summer. The club will need to bring in 5-7 players, whether back from a loan or new purchases, and on the high end if there are back in European competition. Now that the January window is closed, objective number one should be a new contract for Bukayo Saka.