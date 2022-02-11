Friday Cannon Fodder: the big game

The Super Bowl is this weekend. It features our dear Enos Stanley Kroenke’s L.A. Rams against 2nd year phenom Joe Burrow and the upstart Cincinnati Bengals. The halftime show will feature Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige. There’s a whole lot of teenage nostalgia in that lineup — I’m excited. And of course, the commercials. Hopefully they are better and funnier this year because they’ve been trending in the wrong direction for two or three years.

It has always amused me that the NFL so vigorously defends the term “Super Bowl” to the point where everybody else has to use some variation of the phrase “the big game” when mentioning it in advertising. There are several different legal reasons why the league is so aggressive in defending the term, but I won’t bore you with them. It might be mildly interesting, so do look it up if you’re into that kind of thing.

We’ve got a bit of a Superb Owl rivalry at TSF. Writer-emeritus 3k_ (Joe) does a whole mess of writing for the SB Nation Rams site and is a big Rams fan. I’ll be cheering for the Bengals because Burrow went to LSU, and I’ve got family connections to the Tigers. Frankly, I don’t mind the Rams and would be fine with them winning. They’re nowhere near the level of a team I’d actively root against.

Who are y’all cheering for?

I think I’ve asked this question before previous Super Bowls, but I’ll ask it again. What do you like to do for The Big Game? Do you have a get-together with friends? Go to a bar? Watch by yourself? Any particular foods or beverages that you absolutely must have?