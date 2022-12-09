10 Arsenal videos to fill the World Cup break

It has been nearly a month since Arsenal last played in the Premier League. And while the World Cup is a nice distraction, Boxing Day can’t come quickly enough. The Gunners host West Ham on the 26th before traveling to Brighton on New Year’s Eve. While you wait, and during World Cup breaks, make sure to check out these Arsenal videos & docuseries.

Full disclosure, this would have included highlights from the wins over Tottenham, Chelsea & Liverpool, but based on video rights we are prohibited from embedding those here. But here is the link to the North London Derby win.

1 - Before the break

Relive the moments from Arsenal’s last competitive match which saw them beat Wolves 2-0 to remain top of the Premier League.

2 - Inside Hale End Series

Set aside two hours over the holiday break to watch as cameras follow the U-15 and U-16 sides as they aim for a scholarship at Arsenal.

3 - Leah Williamson’s 200th Appearance

An interview by Arsenal legend Rachel Yankey and a career look-back following an incredible 200th appearance for the Gunners.

4 - Emile Smith Rowe content!

He’s been missed on the pitch these past few months, but as he returns to training ESR visits the Colney Carpool with Frimmy.

5 - Poorly Drawn Arsenal

If you don’t already follow Poorly Drawn Arsenal on Instagram, go add it to your feed right now. Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner & Frimmy take on a drawing challenge.

6 - Arteta vs. Nketiah

Before the season started the long-time Gunner and the boss quizzed each other on their knowledge of Arsenal and the Emirates Cup.

7 - Reiss Nelson returns to his roots

Nelson looks back at his primary school days and opens a new facility.

8 - Vieira in Focus

The 3-0 win over Bodø/Glimt was a standout night for the new creative midfielder Fabio Vieira.

9 - Ethan Nwaneri’s debut

Arsenal players turned Academy Coaches Per Mertesacker & Jack Wilshere look back on the debut of the young 15-year-old.

10 - Legends in Rwanda

Two Arsenal legends visit Rwanda while taking on challenges.