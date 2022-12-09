Friday Cannon Fodder: World Cup Quarterfinals, day...something

Point of order, TSFers: do the two off days count towards calculating what World Cup day it is? It could go either way, I think. Regardless, the competition resumes with Croatia taking on Brazil at 10 am ET and Netherlands facing Argentina at 2 pm ET. Both matches are on FOX in the US and streaming on FoxSports.com.

I’m taking Brazil and Argentina to advance. Part of me wanted to take the Netherlands, but Argentina’s underlying stats are really quite good despite that shocking loss to Saudi Arabia to open the tournament. Who are you picking?

On another note, happy Friday everyone! You made it through another week and are one week closer to the holidays, where at the absolute worst, even if you don’t enjoy the festivities, you likely get some extra days off. And that’s worth celebrating.

Do you and your family have any fun pre-holiday traditions? We always make a nice evening of decorating the tree, which I guess it pretty standard.