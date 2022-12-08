Thursday Cannon Fodder: World Cup off day 2

Despair not, tomorrow the World Cup returns. Croatia take on Brazil and Argentina face the Netherlands. I’m intrigued by both matchups, more so by Argentina-Netherlands. Holland’s combination of stout defense and potent countering can cause problems for anybody. And Leo Messi is must-watch TV, he’s capable of creating a moment of magic anytime he touches the ball. I have a feeling A Seleção might run away with things — they’re really, really good. Then again, doubt Luka Modric at your own peril.

Arsenal play a friendly against Lyon today, available through the Arsenal website for £5.99 for just today’s match or £9.99 for both the Lyon and A.C. Milan matches. I’m planning to watch, tweet a bit, and do a quick match report, but my attention won’t be fully on the match because we officially adopted Gunner the rescue lab mix puppy yesterday. If he’s not napping, I’ll have to dedicate at least some of my attention to ensuring he’s not getting into too much mischief.

This is Gunner the rescue lab mix. We foster failed and will officially adopt him on Wednesday, December 7th.



You can’t see the detail but he is wearing his Arsenal and Katie McCabe scarf, too. pic.twitter.com/6FBVAljEk3 — Aaron Lerner, in World Cup goblin mode (@AaronCLerner) December 4, 2022

In other news, the President announced that Brittney Griner is on her way home from her 9-month detainment in Russia, which is fantastic!