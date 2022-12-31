Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove Albion: test the mettle

Arsenal travel to Brighton & Hove Albion for their final match of the calendar year 2022. The Gunners will be looking for a bit of revenge after the Seagulls knocked a rotated Arsenal side out of the Carabao Cup in early November. But it won’t come easy. Roberto de Zerbi’s side are solid, fully deserving of their current 7th place in the table. And they’ve become a bogey club for Arsenal, too, and have only ever lost once at home in the Premier League to the Gunners.

Eddie Nketiah looked good in his first of many appearances while Gabriel Jesus recovers from his knee injury, but the stingy Brighton defense will prove a tougher test. The Seagulls have only conceded six goals at the Amex in the Premier League all season. Arsenal could use another maestro performance from Martin Ødegaard, who was absolutely fantastic last time out against West Ham, to break down the home side.

Brighton will be without the services of Alexis Mac Allister, who is still on break after winning the World Cup with Argentina. Midfielder Moises Caicedo will miss out through yellow card accumulation suspension, which is a significant blow to the Seagulls and a bit of fortune for the Gunners. Adam Webster, Danny Welbeck, and Jakub Moder are all injured.

Mikel Arteta announced in his pre-match press conference that Takehiro Tomiyasu is fit and available following his latest muscle injury. It’s probably slightly too early for Emile Smith Rowe to come back, but he’s very close to returning to the pitch. Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Jesus are out long term.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

⚡️ ⚡️



Zinchenko returns

Xhaka in midfield

Eddie leads the line



✊ Ready to go for the final time this year pic.twitter.com/gYv05vxZrw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2022

Brighton - Sanchez, Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, March, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Mitoma, Gilmour, Estupinan

WHAT: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion

WHERE: Falmer Stadium (The Amex), Brighton

WHEN: Saturday, December 31 12:30pm EST | 9:30am PST | 5:30pm BST

HOW TO WATCH: Broadcast live on NBC. Streaming live on Peacock.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not share or discuss links to illegal streams here.