Four Arsenal Women players in New Years Honours List

The New Years Honours List has been published in the United Kingdom, and four Arsenal Women players have been recognized. Leah Williamson, who captained England during the successful 2022 Women’s UEFA Championship, has been an awarded an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). Beth Mead, who was the Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner during the tournament, was awarded an MBE (Member).

Kim Little and Jennifer Beattie were also awarded MBEs. All four were awarded the honour for services to football, as well as charity in Beattie’s case.

Pat Jennings, who was a goalkeeper for both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who he played for between 1977 and 1985, was awarded a CBE, for services to football and charity.

Chief executive Vinai Venketesham said, “Our four current players - Jen, Kim, Beth and Leah, have all played such an important role in the incredible growth of the women’s game in recent seasons. They have been a huge part of our continued challenge for honours at the top of the game, whilst at the same time have also made massive contributions to their national teams. We are so proud of them all.”