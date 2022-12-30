Friday Cannon Fodder: open thread

Happy Friday, TSFers! It’s the final Friday of 2022 — we made it! I hope that y’all have something fun planned for your long weekend, whether it is New Year’s Eve revelry or something lower key that is more your speed. I’m not a big NYE guy and haven’t been for at least five years. In fact, I don’t think I made it to midnight either last year or the year before.

I actually have high-falutin ideas for CF topics for both tomorrow and Sunday (the 31st and 1st). Aspirationally, I would like to get them out of my brain and into a scheduled post sometime today, but the best laid plans of mice and men and all that.

So today is an open thread. Talk about whatever tickles your fancy. Here are few potential discussion topics: what you want to see Arsenal do in the transfer window, NYE parties past / planned, the latest Very Online drama / hilarity involving Greta Thunberg, magnets: how do they work, etc.