Thursday Cannon Fodder: scary moment

Good morning, TSF. Last night, I had probably the scariest moment I’ve ever had behind the wheel of a car. It didn’t result in an accident, so I’ve got something to tell y’all about this morning. But it shook me up, for sure.

I was sitting in a left turn lane at a light on a main road, waiting to turn onto a neighborhood road. A minivan coming the other direction, going 40-45 miles per hour, drove straight over the curb-height median before entering the intersection, came through the light, and ended up passing in the travel lane to the passenger side of my car.

Thinking back over it, I don’t think I was ever in any real danger of getting hit because by the time the other car was level with mine, it was about a car width to my right. And because I was paying attention, I was also able to edge forward and further left away from the oncoming car, just to be safe.

But in the moment it was quite scary. Seeing the headlights of a car that just drove over the median coming at you, even if they’re not aimed right at you, is not a pleasant experience.

Fortunately, it was about 8:30 pm so there weren’t many other cars on the road. Had there been oncoming traffic in the travel lanes, the minivan would have hit someone head-on. Hopefully it was just a dangerously distracted driver and not a drunk one and hopefully nobody got hurt after I made my turn, stopped, and reported what had happened to the police.