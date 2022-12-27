Tuesday Cannon Fodder: gifts

Good morning TSF! I hope everyone had a relaxing long, holiday weekend. One of my favorite parts of the season is gift-giving. Watching someone react to getting an unexpected / highly desired gift is an unmatched feeling. And the receiving stuff bit isn’t bad, either.

I’m not going to say what the best gift I received was because multiple family members read the site, and I don’t want to offend anyone. The best gift that I was a part of this year went from my GF to my sister. I gave the seed of the idea, and my GF knocked it out of the park. She gave my sister a vegetarian Indian food cookbook and took the extra step of Googling the most commonly used spices in book to include in the gift.

I know that gift-giving is not a central part of everyone’s holiday, but for those of you who do exchange gifts, what was the best one you received this year? Did you give one that you were particularly proud of for the creativity / practicality / whatever? Did you get or give an Arsenal-related gift?