Arsenal vs West Ham match thread: Home for the Holidays

Happy Boxing Day, folks! If you celebrated Christmas yesterday, we hope you had a good day full of holiday cheer. Regardless of whether or not you celebrated, we are hopeful that we can all celebrate an Arsenal victory today, as the Gunners face West Ham to wrap up the long day of fixtures.

Like the rest of the clubs that played today, this is the Gunners’ first match back since the World Cup break. When we last saw Arsenal in Premier League action in November, they had dispatched Wolverhampton 2-0 away from home to cement a five point lead over Manchester City to stay on top of the PL table with room to breathe.

Arsenal have gotten the best West Ham pretty regularly under Mikel Arteta, and it would be pretty nice for them to continue that trend. The Gunners are largely healthy, with Eddie Nketiah expected to start in the stead of the injured Gabriel Jesus. For full lineup and score predictions, check out Nathan’s thread.

The league leaders will look to rekindle the momentum they had before the break, and the crowd at the Emirates will no doubt be loud and proud to welcome the players back. A convincing win would be a fitting gift for the fans and players alike.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Introducing our starting XI…



William Saliba starts

@Kierantierney1 at left back

@EddieNketiah9 in attack



COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ✊ pic.twitter.com/KpytsFQ9wF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2022

West Ham - Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Kehrer, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Benrahma, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio

WHAT: Arsenal vs West Ham

WHEN: Monday, December 26th, 3:00pm EST/12:00pm PST/8:00pm BST

WHERE: The Emirates Stadium, London

HOW TO WATCH: Live on Peacock.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.