Monday Cannon Fodder: the Premier League is back!

The long, cold, Premier League-less winter has ended. The footie returns in full today, with seven matches on the slate. You can plop down in your post-Christmas stupor and watch football from 7:30 am eastern through about 5 pm. And it gets better — Arsenal play the cherry on top match to end the day.

As I write this, Brentford lead Tottenham 1-0. I’m eagerly anticipating the Brentford home fans reminding Harry Kane that he let his country down by missing that penalty.

In the 10 am window, we’ve got Southampton-Brighton, Leicester City-Newcastle, Crystal Palace-Fulham, and Everton-Wolves. Those are all enticing matchups for their own reasons. More generally, other than Wolves, who are awful and terrible to watch, it feels as if all the other clubs in the top flight this season can get a little frisky and make portions of matches entertaining.

Aston Villa-Liverpool is at 12:30 pm. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are so banged up right now that they could drop points in any match. They’ve also got enough attacking class to blow the doors off almost anybody.

And as I mentioned, Arsenal host West Ham at 3 pm.

Enjoy Boxing Day, TSFers!