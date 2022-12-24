Saturday Cannon Fodder: open thread

Merry Christmas Eve, TSF! It’s a balmy 6 degrees in Washington, D.C., and I’ve got to take the dog out for his morning business in a little bit. Hopefully Gunner realizes it’s frigid, does what he needs to do, and comes back inside. I did get some lovely puppy snuggles this morning as compensation.

And quite literally as I was typing that last sentence, I felt a bump in my lap and looked down to see a snoot and some eyes looking up at me and an entire back end, not just a tail, wagging furiously. The yin and yang of being a new dog owner, I suppose.

There’s not much in the way of a diversity of sports action today, so if you’re not into the NFL you’re out of luck. But if you enjoy football, you’ve got a nearly full slate of 11 games to enjoy. If you’re a Fantasy Premier League player, remember to make your transfers before Boxing Day. You’ve got unlimited free moves, so if you need to remake your team, now is the time to do it. I’m guessing a number of you are like me and have Gabriel Jesus in your team and need to swap him out. Le sigh.