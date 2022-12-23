Friday Cannon Fodder: stay warm

Happy Friday and holiday weekend TSF! I know we talked about the weather yesterday, but I’m kinda curious for updates on how the arctic blast is affecting you. I wanted to remind everyone that cold is dangerous, especially for children and pets. It also causes wet roads to freeze, which is particularly perilous for people who haven’t driven in snow / ice.

It’s the perfect kind of day to snuggle up on the couch, put on a show or movie, or grab a good book and move as infrequently as possible. Hot chocolate, tea, or coffee is an excellent accompaniment. What are you reading / watching these days? I’m watching Letterkenny. I’d watched about half the available seasons before getting distracted by other things, but I’m back in. We’re also watching the most recent season of Supermarket Stakeout, our current go-to cooking show.

Finally, what’s your favorite holiday treat? I’m a simple man — I like chocolate chip cookies and brownies. My GF loves homemade peanut butter Hershey Kiss cookies.

Let’s chat it up in the Friday comments!