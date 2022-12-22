Thursday Cannon Fodder: blank

Good morning TSF! I sat and stared at my monitor for a good 15 minutes trying to come up with a topic / something to muse about this morning, and I’ve got nothing. I think the cold and, eventually, rain this morning at dog playtime froze my brain.

And it’s not going to get any better over the next few days because we’re getting hit with the storm that is sweeping across the country, sending temperatures plummeting by 30 to 40 degrees. My weather app is showing a high of 50° and a low of 10° for Friday. Fun!

So that you don’t preempt what we’re planning to write about in the next day or two, we’re going to cover the big interview with Mikel Arteta from earlier this week, look back at the Arsenal season so far, hopefully look ahead to the second slightly-more-than-a-half season, and write about Beth Mead winning BBC sports personality of the year. And I’ll probably rant about the Premier League admitting they got the VAR foul call against Martin Ødegaard that took a goal off the board wrong. But do feel free to chat about any of those things in the comments today. Just know that we’ve got stuff coming!