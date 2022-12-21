Wednesday Cannon Fodder: Sporcle but make it holiday

Good morning TSF! You’ve made it to Christmas week hump day, which means that for those of you who celebrate, Christmas is only four days away! Tonight is the fourth night of Hanukah, Chag Sameach! And Happy Festivus to everyone else!

It also also means we’re one day closer to Boxing Day, the best day of the Premier League calendar. Say what you want about the congested festive period, which, if it’s something along the lines of ‘too much football is bad for players’ would be the correct take, but having all those games on one day is awesome. There is nothing better than spending the majority of your day curled up under a blanket on the couch, watching footie.

Today, we’ve got two Sporcles, both about Christmas movies — do whichever (or both) tickles your fancy. The first is name the Christmas Movie given year and notable actor / actress. The second is match the Christmas Movie with a picture of a scene.

Two important questions: are Die Hard, Home Alone 2, and / or Jurassic World Christmas movies? What is your favorite holiday movie?