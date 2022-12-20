Gabriel Martinelli ready to sign new Arsenal contract

Gabriel Martinelli is set to sign a new Arsenal contract that would keep him at the club through 2027, per reports. The new deal would pay him in the neighborhood of £200k per week, a significant raise over his current £70k wage, and would make him among the highest earners at the club.

Martinelli, who joined the Gunners from Ituano in Brazil in 2019, has scored 23 goals in 104 appearances for Arsenal. He quickly made an impact in North London, with a breakout stretch of scoring that winter. He’s taken another leap forward this season, blossoming into one of the top young attacking talents in the Premier League. His direct attacking style fits perfectly into Mikel Arteta’s quick-strike attack.

His current contract runs through summer 2024, so Arsenal still had time to tie him down. But I doubt anybody at the club (or here) has an issue with Martinelli being ready to sign ‘da ‘ting early. The club have recently been burned by players entering the final 12 months of a deal and resolved to avoid putting themselves in that position if at all possible, hence the new contract.

Martinelli only wanted Arsenal, too. When asked about a potential contract extension earlier this season he said, “I am very happy at Arsenal. I said it many times, I love to be here. I love the city, I love everything about Arsenal so I want to stay. Yeah, just need to get a pen.” He joins fellow Brazilian Gabriel Magalhaes, who signed a long-term extension in October, in committing his future to the Gunners.

Next up for new contracts: Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, hopefully.