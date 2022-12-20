Tuesday Cannon Fodder: back to Arsenal

With the World Cup and the Monday morning (center?)backing through, we can fully shift our attention back to TSF’s raison d’etre — Arsenal Football Club. When last we left our heroes, the Arsenal men were top of the Premier League by five points and into the knockout stages of the Europa League. The Arsenal women trail Chelsea by three points with a match in hand in the WSL and should win their Champions League group (the final match, away to FC Zurich, is tomorrow).

Both Arsenal teams have been hit by injuries. Gabriel Jesus will be out until sometime in March give or take. Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema have torn ACLs and won’t be back until sometime next season. Both are likely to miss the World Cup as well, which is a massive bummer.

Will either side move for reinforcements in the January window? It appears as if the women are in the mix for Debinha. It’s a bit murkier on the men’s side. There has been a lot of transfer speculation around Mykhailo Mudryk, the 21-year old Ukranian winger. The Gunners might be back in for Youri Tielemans, as well, and the interest in Tielemans reportedly coincides with a “cooling” off on the young Brazilian midfielder Danilo.

We don’t have too much longer to wait, the transfer window opens on January 1st.