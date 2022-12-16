Beth Mead signs new Arsenal contract

On Friday morning, Arsenal star Beth Mead put pen to paper and signed a new contract that will see the England and Arsenal Player of the Year with the North London club for the foreseeable future.

‘I love playing for Arsenal, I love where I am and I love my family away from family here.’ @BMeado9 has signed a new contract with The Arsenal ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 16, 2022

Mead, who’s season came to an unfortunate early end when she ruptured her ACL against Manchester United last month, is far and away one of the most influential and impacting players to ever play for Arsenal. Her individual accolades are endless, and she has been instrumental in Arsenal’s success ever since signing from Sunderland in 2017.

The 27 year old had been enjoying some of the best soccer of her life before her injury, none more so than in the summer when she led the England squad to victory in the Women’s Euros, earning Player of the Tournament and the Golden Boot while helping secure the Lionesses first major trophy.

Despite the injury, the contract extension is a tremendous show of faith by the club and a mark of her value. Meado is a player of rare quality and class, and well deserving of this new extension.