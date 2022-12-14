Wednesday Cannon Fodder: World Cup Semifinal #2

Good morning TSF and happy hump day! The World Cup rolls on to it penultimate (consequential) match. Current champions France face Cinderella story Morocco in the second semifinal. I’m ambivalent as between the two for who I want to win. Part of my family is French, so I’ll always root for them. But it’s hard not to want Morocco to become the first African nation to make a final. I suppose I’ll be happy regardless of today’s result.

France should win. They’re the better team, but Morocco beaten some of the bluebloods en route to the semifinal so you’d be foolish to write them off. How their resolute defense stands up to the potent French attack will decide the match. If they’re able to play how they want — sitting back, defending, looking to hit on the counter, they have a chance. I think France can be had on the counter. If they have a weak spot, it’s probably their defense. I don’t fancy Morocco playing from behind.

Yesterday’s match was a bit of a dud. Argentina handled Croatia 3-0. The game started as I expected — cagey, defensive, not much happening at either end. It started to pick up around the 25th minute, and Argentina broke through in the 34th. Julian Alvarez got behind the Croatian defense, Dominik Livaković came off his line, missed the ball, and collided with the Argentine striker. Leo Messi converted the ensuing penalty. Argentina got a second minutes later, again through Alvarez on the break. They added a third in the second half when Alvarez found the back of the net off a Messi assist.

I’m sure some of you have been following the news around Grant Wahl’s sudden passing in Qatar. The autopsy revealed he died of an aortic aneurysm. This is a lovely post from his wife and family.