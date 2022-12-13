Tuesday Cannon Fodder: World Cup Semfinal #1

The World Cup Semifinals are here. Leo Messi and Argentina take on Luka Modric and Croatia at 2 pm ET on FOX. Argentina are looking to advance to their second final with Messi pulling the strings. A win for Croatia would send them to their second consecutive final and set up a potential rematch with France should they get past Morocco.

I’m taking Argentina. They’ve been quite good this World Cup, even if they haven’t played the beautiful, flowing football you’d expect from a side with Messi in it. They’ve been one of the best defensive teams, and we know that defense wins championships, especially when you have an all-time great (perhaps the greatest of all-time) to produce that moment of magic you need for a decisive goal.

[Lee Corso voice]: Not so fast, my friend. Croatia don’t lose knockout games in regulation, and love to take ‘em to penalty kicks, which are a toss up. They play much the same way as Argentina. Solid at the back, not conceding quality chances against, and looking to get a moment of magic from their star, Modric.

I don’t think this will be a match for the neutrals. I expect a cagey, physical, defensive battle. Who are you taking?

Arsenal take on A.C. Milan at 9 am. The match is available to stream on Arsenal.com for £5.99. I streamed the Lyon match last week, and while the commentating left a bit to be desired, the stream quality was excellent. I should have a quick recap of the match on TSF later this morning.