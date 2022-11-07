Arsenal have nearly had the perfect first half of the season heading into the World Cup break. Top in both competitions thus far and players beginning to be announced on final squads heading to Qatar. With all of that excitement and action to look forward to, it is understandable why some may be looking past this midweek match. Especially considering Arsenal’s tie against Brighton isn’t even being televised. It’s two teams in the top half of the Premier League. Expect heavy rotation on both sides, but the winner will be just four results from a trophy.

If you missed it, make sure to check out the Q&A for this match where I spoke with the website We Are Brighton.

Predicted XI

Bench

Gabriel Jesus Martin Odegaard Martinelli Granit Xhaka Thomas Partey Ben White William Saliba Oleksandr Zinchenko Aaron Ramsdale

Left Out : Bukayo Saka (rest), Takehiro Tomiyasu (injury) & Emile Smith Rowe (injury)

: Bukayo Saka (rest), Takehiro Tomiyasu (injury) & Emile Smith Rowe (injury) No match screams ‘start Cedric’ like this one. Tomiyasu is injured and Ben White should be saved for the match against Wolves this coming weekend. If this isn’t a Cedric match, what is? And all joking aside he had some solid moments last season and will probably feel like he has something to prove given the chance Wednesday night.

We’ve missed Mohamed Elneny. His availability in the Europa League group stage and matches like this is one of the key reasons Arteta likely wanted him back in the squad this year. His steady presence allows Lokonga to move further forward and finally gives Granit Xhaka a break. Plus, who doesn’t enjoy seeing Elneny?

The other name I would have been keen to watch (if this was being televised) is Reiss Nelson. After that spectacular brace against Nottingham he had an up-and-down night against Zurich as well (18 of 21 passing, but failed to have any meaningful shots on goal). This League Cup match should offer another 90 minutes to see which version of Nelson we can expect to see more often after the World Cup break.

How to watch

Sunday (11/9) at 2:45 pm ET / 11:45 am PT. Unfortunately, the match is not being broadcast in the UK and will not be carried on ESPN+.

Prediction

Arsenal - 2 (advance on penalties)

Brighton - 2

While I have confidence in that starting XI for Arsenal, without knowing what squad Brighton kick-off with it’s a hard one to predict. But considering so many will be feeling lackluster about the competition, let’s go for an exciting 2-2 draw that sees the Gunners advance on PKs.