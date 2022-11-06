Arsenal vs. Chelsea match thread: measuring stick

Arsenal travel across London to face Chelsea, looking to reclaim their spot atop the Premier League table. It’s a bit of unfamiliar territory for the Gunners — they head into Stamford Bridge as the favorites for the first time in ages. They also have a chance to win three straight league matches at Chelsea for the first time since 1974. The Blues haven’t lost at Stamford Bridge since Arsenal beat them there last April, a streak of 9 straight games without defeat.

Today’s match marks Mikel Arteta’s 150th game in charge of Arsenal, the same number of matches he played for the club. His 88 wins are the most of any manager in club history over that stretch. Graham Potter had tremendous success against Arsenal at Brighton, beating the Gunners three times during his tenure.

This is a big match for the Gunners. I don’t think they much care what people think of the team — they’re happy to do their own thing — but a win today would go a long way to really and truly announcing to the Premier League that they are for real. As good as the start to the season has been, Arsenal haven’t beat another top team away from the Emirates. They lost at Old Trafford and haven’t faced any of the other big clubs away yet this year.

Takehiro Tomiyasu will likely miss out after picking up a hamstring injury against FC Zurich after 15 minutes on the pitch. Matt Turner is back in training following his groin injury. Emile Smith Rowe is still out as he recovers from his surgery to repair the same. Alex Zinchenko made the bench at the midweek and was preparing to come on before Tomiyasu picked up his injury. The Ukrainian will be in contention to start today.

Chelsea have some injury issues at the back. Ben Chillwell picked up a significant hamstring injury in the Champions League that will force him to miss the World Cup. He joins Reece James and Wesley Fofana in the training room. Kepa Arrizabalaga, who had been enjoying a vein of good form, has a foot injury and is out until the World Cup. Carney Chukwuemeka will miss out with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

⚪️



Zinchenko returns

⚡️ Jesus leads the line



Let’s do this, Gooners! pic.twitter.com/hmlEWbnLa5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 6, 2022

Chelsea - Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Cucurella, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling

WHAT: Arsenal at Chelsea

WHERE: Stamford Bridge, London

WHEN: Sunday, November 6th 4:00am PT | 7:00am ET | 12:00pm BT

HOW TO WATCH: Live on USA. Streaming on fuboTV and NBCSports.com

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com.