After a difficult week (Southampton draw and PSV loss), it’s been a quick reverse in fortunes. 5-0 over Nottingham Forest, an impressive night for Reiss Nelson, topping the Europa League group, Zinchenko and Elneny returned from injuries, and Martinelli has confirmed he is ready to sign a new long-term contract. With a two-point lead in the Premier League Arsenal have just two league matches left before the long World Cup pause. While Sunday’s result doesn’t guarantee first place heading into the break, it’s another big stage moment for Mikel Arteta’s young squad to display how much progress they’ve made in the past few seasons.

Sunday will be the 206th meeting between Arsenal and Chelsea. And while Arsenal had a difficult record against the Blues for the 2004-14 decade, the Gunners lead the series with 81 wins, 58 draws, and 66 losses. More recently, however, Arsenal has found success against Chelsea, either home or away, especially during Mikel Arteta’s time in charge. In the last six matches between these two Arsenal have four wins, a draw, and just one loss. With 20 goals scored during that run of six games, expect an entertaining affair this weekend.

Make sure to check out the Q&A for this match with We Ain’t Got No History.

Predicted XI

Bench

Eddie Nketiah Fabio Vieira Marquinhos Reiss Nelson Albert Sambi Lokonga Mohamed Elneny Rob Holding Kieran Tierney Karl Hein

Left Out : Cedric, Takehiro Tomiyasu (injury), Emile Smith Rowe (injury), & Matt Turner (injury)

: Cedric, Takehiro Tomiyasu (injury), Emile Smith Rowe (injury), & Matt Turner (injury) Zinchenko’s return to the bench on Thursday was a welcomed sight. Tierney’s goal aside, the attack in general, and especially on the left has failed to hit the consistent highs we saw earlier this season. It appears he will be available to start against Chelsea even if he isn’t fit enough for 90 minutes.

Similarly, Saka was able to play for half an hour following his knock against Southampton. Bukayo is expected to start which is especially well-timed considering Chelsea’s left-back Ben Chilwell is out after suffering a hamstring injury in their Champions League match midweek. While Saka appears safe for England’s World Cup squad at the moment, Chilwell’s injury is expected to rule him out from their final roster.

Matt Turner’s absence means that Arsenal are just a Ramsdale injury from 20-year-old Karl Hein playing at Chelsea. Hopefully, Hein spends his Sunday watching from the bench as his arrival on the pitch would surely increase Chelsea’s attack and the crowd’s noise.

Tomiyasu was subbed on in the second half against Zurich but had to leave after just 15 minutes. His injury is expected to rule him out for Sunday, but he could return before the World Cup break. Luckily, it’s a position Arsenal have sufficient coverage available between White, Cedric, Tierney, and Zinchenko.

How to watch

Sunday (11/6) at 7:00 am ET / 4:00 am PT on the USA Network.

Prediction

Arsenal - 2

Chelsea - 1

If Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko are available to start Arsenal likely come out attacking to put pressure on Chelsea in front of their home crowd. An early goal for Arsenal and Chelsea’s injuries could see a huge swing in momentum.