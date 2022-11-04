Gabriel Martinelli on new Arsenal contract: “give me a pen”

Gabriel Martinelli wants to sign a new Arsenal contract. The Brazilian winger’s deal runs through summer 2024, but he told reporters earlier this week that he would like to remain at the Emirates longer. Martinelli is enjoying a second breakout campaign after bursting onto the scene in 2019-2020. He’s scored five Premier League goals and added two assists this season and has become one of the first names on the team sheet.

Said Martinelli, “I am very happy at Arsenal. I said it many times, I love to be here. I love the city, I love everything about Arsenal so I want to stay. Yeah, just need to get a pen.”

Edu will be eager to tie down his countryman to a new deal, likely in part because he’s credited with bringing Martinelli to North London to begin with. More importantly, Edu, Arteta, and Arsenal are looking to lock down their young core to keep other top clubs from sniffing around trying to turn their heads. Right now, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and William Saliba all need new contracts to keep them at Arsenal long term. It would seem that Martinelli wants to sign.

Reports are that Arsenal have offered Saka a £200K per week contract, are willing to include a clause that would give him the option to leave should the club miss the Champions League, and are confident they’ll agree a new deal before year end. Some believe that Saka’s recent “personal investment” in an executive box at the Emirates for his family is a sign that he wants to remain at Arsenal. Saka’s contract expires summer 2024.

Similarly, there are reports that William Saliba recently hired a London-based marketing and advertising agency to handle his off-field sponsorship portfolio, which could indicate his desire to stay at the Emirates as well. Saliba’s contract expires this summer (2023) but Arsenal hold an option to extend the deal through summer 2024, which they will surely exercise. Should Saliba stay, he’d join defense-partner Gabriel Magalhaes for the foreseeable future. The Brazilian centerback signed an extension in late October.