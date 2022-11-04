Friday Cannon Fodder: advertising fails

Last night, I just about died laughing. I’m not sure how or where I discovered it, but an advertisement for a Coca-Cola collaboration with the anime show Bleach came into my orbit. Y’all, I don’t know how this one got past the QA checks and the PR team.

Coca Cola X Bleach. Ever wondered what Bleach tastes like?

how i often feel opening the bird app pic.twitter.com/5LQNptVDYD — Aaron Lerner, pumpkin beer appreciator (@AaronCLerner) November 4, 2022

REALLY?! YOU’RE TRYING TO TELL ME THAT NOBODY LOOKED AT THIS AND REALIZED IT WAS A PROBLEM?

Also, they want $10 per can for the crossover promo. Just a massive fail all around.

I woke up this morning with the collaboration still on my mind, and it spawned this question for Cannon Fodder. What are some of the other absurd, famous advertising fails? The Chevy Nova jumps to mind, the car brand that had to have its name changed in Spanish speaking countries because “no va” means doesn’t go.

Oh, and as per usual — happy Friday. Great job making it through another week. You, TSFers, are the best.