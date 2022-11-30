Arsenal U21s: November Update - Table, Stat Leaders, Schedule & Key Players

While the 2022 World Cup progresses toward to the Round of 16, Arsenal are just a week away from a trio of mid-season friendlies. First, they will travel to the UAE to face Lyon and AC Milan, before playing Juventus at the Emirates. It’s still nearly a month until their return to the Premier League when they host West Ham on Boxing Day. In the meantime, the U21s are still playing through numerous competitions so it’s a great time to catch up on their progress.

If you haven’t seen it yet and are missing Arsenal during this World Cup break, make sure to check out the Inside Hale End docuseries. Six episodes, running just over two hours in total, follows the journey of young Arsenal academy players as they battle for a scholarship and a place with the U18s.

Premier League 2 - Season Results

Just like the senior team, the Arsenal U21s exit November sitting top of the league. With eleven matches played they have six wins, five draws, and not a single defeat. They sit one point ahead of Liverpool and two ahead of Manchester City. The last time out in league play they topped Everton 3-1 with goals from a trio of players, including Marquinhos.

Premier League 2 Table

It’s a tight race at the top of the table with the top five separated by just three points. In fact, the top seven are only four points apart. Despite being top of the league, Arsenal has the fifth-highest ‘Goals For’ tally but is tied for the second-best defense in the league.

Football League Trophy

Arsenal wrapped up Group H play with a 3-1 win over Northampton in late October. That score saw them finish tied on six points with Ipswich Town and Cambridge United, who also won on the final day. Nathan Butler-Oyedeji’s 95th-minute goal moved Arsenal’s goal difference to +2, just enough to see them through as the second club to advance from the group stage.

In the knockout rounds of the Southern Section, Arsenal drew League Two side Stevenage. Playing on the road, Butler-Oyedeji opened the scoring, but Arsenal’s defense ultimately conceded three times losing the match 3-2.

Premier League Cup

Arsenal currently top Group H with ten points ahead of Burnely (4), Swansea City (3), and Stoke City (2). The Gunners are the only team in the group yet to lose a match, winning both ties against Swansea, defeating Burnley 3-1, and then getting a home draw against Stoke earlier this month. The top two from the group advance leaving Arsenal in a comfortable position with two matches remaining. They will host Burnley on December 9th before traveling to Stoke City on the 18th.

Stat Leaders (PL2 only)

Goals:

5 - Nathan Butler-Oyedeji

4 - Charles Sagoe Jr., Marquinhos, & Amario Cozier-Duberry

3 - Khayon Edwards

Assists:

5 - James Olayinka

4 - Amario Duberry

2 - Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Marquinhos, & Mauro Bandeira

Premier League International Cup

The European club competition organized by the Premier League for under-23 teams. 12 teams from the English pyramid and 12 teams from across Europa are placed into two groups. Arsenal have been drawn into Group B with Sparta Prague, PSV Eindhoven, Brighton & Hove Albion, Monaco, West Ham United, Manchester United, & Feyenoord. Arsenal opened the group with a 1-1 draw against Feyenoord and a 2-1 win over Monaco, both matches were at home. The top two clubs from each group will advance to the knockout stage along with the highest-ranking third-place teams.

Upcoming Schedule