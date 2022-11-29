Arsenal draw Oxford United in FA Cup 3rd Round

Arsenal have drawn Oxford United in the FA Cup 3rd round. The Gunners will make the hour and a half trip west to Kassam Stadium in Oxford on January 7th, four days after facing Newcastle in the Premier League and eight days before traveling to Tottenham. Oxford, currently 13th in League One, are managed by Karl Robinson, a former journeyman pro in the lower leagues.

The two clubs have played 9 times, and Arsenal have managed a 4-3-2 record against Oxford. The majority of those meetings came in the mid-80’s when the two clubs were in the top flight together, then called League Division One. The two most recently met in the FA Cup in 2003: Arsenal won 2-0.

Mikel Arteta should be able to win away to Oxford without using his top players, but in the FA Cup, nothing is guaranteed. I don’t think the possibility of the “magic of the cup” going against his side will trouble Arteta, however. He seemed unconcerned with Arsenal bowing out of the Carabao Cup to Brighton in early November.

The reality is that Arsenal do not have the squad depth to go for it in the domestic cups, compete for a Champions League finish in the Premier League, and make a real run at the Europa League. I’m sure that’s the end goal — to assemble a squad capable of competing for multiple trophies in a season — but Arsenal aren’t there yet.

And nor should the Gunners be focused on the cups, either. They have an outside shot at winning the Premier League (36% according to 538.com or 2/1 odds or so compared to Manchester City’s 1/2 if you want betting lines) and are the favorites to win the Europa League (+400 most places). If they can put together an FA Cup run to extent their record 14 wins, great. If not, whatever.

The marquee matchup of the round is Manchester City against Chelsea. We’ve also got Liverpool-Wolves, Brentford-West Ham, and Crystal Palace-Southampton for matches between two Premier League clubs. Non-league sides Chesterfield and Wrexham made the third round and may be joined by fellow National League club Dagenham & Redbridge, who have a replay against Gillingham for a chance to face Leicester City.

Any particular matches y’all are interested in? I know that Nathan will be watching Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City - he supports Hector Bellerin’s green-initiative club.

The draw in full:

Arsenal vs Oxford United

Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Chesterfield vs West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Charlton or Stockport vs Walsall

Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley

Tottenham vs Portsmouth

Derby County vs Barnsley

Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

Cardiff City vs Leeds United

Brentford vs West Ham United

Bournemouth vs Burnley

Coventry City vs Wrexham

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic

Fleetwood Town vs QPR

Liverpool vs Wolves

Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest

Dag & Red or Gillingham vs Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City

Bristol City vs Swanser City

Hartlepool vs Stoke City

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Millwall vs Sheffield United

Shrewsbury vs Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United

Manchester United vs Everton

Reading vs Watford

Ipswich vs Rotherham

Hull City vs Fulham