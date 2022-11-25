Friday Cannon Fodder: World Cup Day 6

Happy Black Friday (?) TSFers. I hope everyone had a relaxing Thanksgiving filled with delicious food, plenty of sports watching, and family fun. By the way, make sure you tune in for USA vs. England on FOX, coverage starts at 1 pm.

Switzerland 1 - Cameroon 0: the Swiss were deserving winners in this one, although Cameroon managed some half-chances and forced saves from Yann Sommer. The first half was dull from both sides, and the Swiss turned up the heat in the second half, scoring a lovely goal through lateral ball movement that was a bit too easy to pull off from the perspective of Cameroon’s defense.

Uruguay 0 - South Korea 0: one of the more entertaining nil-nils you will see. Uruguay created the better chances, but South Korea felt like they were dictating the pace of the match. The two sides were evenly matched, and a draw is a fair result. It’s all to play for in Group H — should be an exciting group to watch.

Portugal 3 - Ghana 2: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five different World Cups with his first half penalty. Ghana fought back really well and could have tied it at the death. One of their attackers hung out behind the Portuguese keeper and nicked it off him when he put it down to play it with his feet but couldn’t sort himself for a shot. Portugal did not look the “favorite” that the pre-tournament odds suggest.

Brazil 2 - Serbia 0: a brace from Richarlison, including an absolutely stunning scissor-kick second, were enough to claim the points for Brazil. The first half generated the lowest combined xG of any match in the tournament so far. Brazil were buzzing in the second and deserved the win. Serbia were disappointing. Picked by many to be among the dark horses of the tournament, they offered practically nothing all game. Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli were second half substitutes.

