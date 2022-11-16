Wednesday Cannon Fodder: quiz time

Happy Wednesday TSF! Sorry I’m so late getting to CF. We were picking up a new foster puppy that we will have for the next three weeks while he finds a forever home. As penance, I have included a cute puppy picture. It’s a labrador mix. We aren’t sure what the other parts are, but we think from the speckling on the paws and chest that it might be heeler, like the previous puppy. We think they bring the dogs up from the same places in Mississippi, so it would make sense if there was some consistency in breed mix.

Our newest foster has arrived. More pics as the pup gets settled! pic.twitter.com/qL1YR3YvxM — Aaron Lerner, pumpkin beer appreciator (@AaronCLerner) November 16, 2022

If a cute puppy isn’t enough, I’ve also got a quiz for you — players who have scored both for and against Arsenal. It made the rounds before the Chelsea match because Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the potential to join the club. As we know, he did not.

I’ll give you a hint for one of the players (not that you need it for this particular guy): the Andrey Arshavin song.