Thursday Cannon Fodder: dancing

Yesterday, Jesse Lingard scored for Nottingham Forest against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup. For his celebration, he hit the Griddy. I have a few questions for y’all. First, how many of you know what that dance is?

Second, thoughts on dancing after scoring? Legit or disrespectful?

Third, what is the most disrespectful dance you can do after scoring a goal?

And fourth, what are some of your favorite examples of dances / celebrations after goals?

Lingard dancing after scoring on Spurs immediately brings up memories of him doing the Milly Rock after scoring against Arsenal. At the time, I slightly upset with him for doing it. Looking back, it’s great. It’s a direct offshoot of my “sports should be fun” stance. Celebrate your goals, the more extravagant the celebration, the better. There is a point at which a celebration goes over the top, but it’s difficult to pinpoint / describe in writing. It’s like the Supreme Court said about pornography — you know it when you see it.

