The perfect setup for Arsenal to regain momentum heading into the final weeks before the World Cup break. The first 5-0 win since the Arsene Wenger days. Martinelli’s goal now puts him into the top 50 for all-time Arsenal goals. And how about Mr. Reiss Nelson? What a moment coming in for Bukayo Saka and delivering what we’ve longed to see from him. That brace already makes this his most successful season in the Premier League. Now a chance on Thursday, at home, for the squad to respond to the PSV loss and secure the top spot in Group A.

After four rounds FC Zurich had zero points, bottom of the group. But a 94th-minute goal at home against Bodo/Glimt saw them pick up three points and are suddenly in contention for the Europa Conference League. Arsenal would have ideally had Zurich coming to the Emirates with nothing to play for. So expect more of a fight than the road leg, especially considering they are bottom in their domestic league so they might as well throw everything into this match.

Predicted XI

Bench

Gabriel Jesus Khayon Edwards Martin Odegaard Bradley Ibrahim Martinelli Thomas Partey Matt Smith Ben White William Saliba Cedric Aaron Ramsdale Karl Hein

Left Out : Bukayo Saka (injury), Emile Smith Rowe (injury), Mohamed Elneny (injury), & Oleksandr Zinchenko (injury)

: Bukayo Saka (injury), Emile Smith Rowe (injury), Mohamed Elneny (injury), & Oleksandr Zinchenko (injury) I know Mikel Arteta’s tendency is to keep playing the majority of his first-choice players on repeat. However, I really feel like Thursday sets up well to let the likes of Rob Holding, Keiran Tierney, Sambi Lokonga, Eddie Nketiah, and Fabio Vieira amend for a poor performance in Eindhoven last week. This squad can beat FC Zurich and more than the fans want to see it, they will want to show it.

And while a win is important to secure the top spot, Arteta doesn’t need to lead with Jesus, Martinelli, Partey, and Odegaard. Keep them on the bench until they are needed. Ideally, that’s never and they are all fresh for what is a massive London derby on Sunday.

Last week's result over Bodo/Glimt aside, FC Zurich doesn’t offer a ton in the attack. Five goals from five Europa League matches, and just nine goals from 14 domestic league matches. There was the hope that by this point Arsenal would have clinched the top spot and several U21 players would get the chance to start or at least play the second half. A strong first half can still make those appearances a reality in the final 45 minutes.

How to watch

Thursday (11/3) at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT on the Paramount+ & TUDN.

Prediction

Arsenal - 3

FC Zurich - 0

Just like the weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and the fans at the Emirates on Thursday night know the importance of a quick start. The Gunners are on the front foot with a multigoal lead by halftime, rest Xhaka, Gabriel, and Tomiyasu in the second half and turn the focus to Chelsea.