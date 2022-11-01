Tuesday Cannon Fodder: goals

Good morning, TSF. It’s now November. I love November both because it means Thanksgiving is soon, and it means that Christmas is around the corner. I guess I like the holiday season. For me, it’s always been associated with happy things — friends and family, tasty food, gifts, good spirits. I know that not everybody shares that sentiment, that the holidays are difficult for some, but this time of year makes me smile.

Shifting gears just a bit, I’ve set a goal for this month - I want to workout at least five times every week — more than 20 times this month. Workouts can be weights, cardio, an exercise class, or just a strenuous walk. I’ve found that setting a goal helps keep me honest and on-track with myself. I suppose a bunch of studies of human behavior and the brain have found similar things, but don’t quote me on that.

Up to this point, I’ve really only ever set exercise-based goals for any particular month. But now that I think about it, my specific goals for any month don’t have to be based on fitness. Read two books, reconnect with four friends, or order take-out at most once a week, would also be reasonable. I’ll have to keep that in mind going forward.

What about you? Do you have a goal for the month? If you didn’t when you started reading this post, set one! What’s your goal for November?