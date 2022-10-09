Arsenal vs. Liverpool match thread: show me something

Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates today, looking to make another early-season statement in a young campaign that has been filled with them. The Reds have dominated the Gunners of late. Arsenal have won just one of the last fourteen Premier League matches between the clubs and have failed to score against Liverpool in six straight in all competitions. You’ll recall that last season, Arsenal were taking it to Liverpool until Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp get into a tiff on the sidelines, which seemed to galvanize the Reds.

Now is as good of a time as ever for Arsenal to break those streaks. The Gunners have looked fantastic in their opening 8 matches and came into the weekend atop the table. Liverpool have stumbled to start the season, with four draws in seven matches. They currently sit 10th. although they’ve played fewer matches than everybody else, so that position is slightly deceptive.

They’re still Liverpool, after all, and have more than enough quality to beat anybody on their day. Their biggest problem to start the season has been injuries, especially in the midfield. The trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago are getting a bit long in the tooth and have been dinged up. The Reds don’t really have much behind them on the depth chart, either. It also didn’t help that Darwin Nunez, their big summer signing to replace Sadio Mane, got a straight red in his first Premier League start, slowing his bedding-in process.

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, who are both still a ways away from returning to the lineup. Arthur Melo picked up an injury this week and will miss out as well. Andy Robertson is close to returning from his injury, but most seem to think today’s match is a bridge to far in his recovery. Curtis Jones is in a similar situation — close to a return but probably not ready yet. Oddly, Thiago wasn’t pictured in training on Friday, but Jurgen Klopp didn’t mention him in his pre-match press conference.

Arsenal will be without Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny long-term. Everyone else should be fit and available, barring any late problems.

Lineups:

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Liverpool - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Jota, Nunez

WHAT: Arsenal vs Liverpool

WHEN: Sunday, October 10th, 11:30am EST/8:30am PST/4:30pm BST

WHERE: The Emirates Stadium, London

HOW TO WATCH: Live on the USA network. Streaming online on NBC Sports.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not share or discuss links to illegal streams here.