Top of the Premier League. Top of Group A in the Europa League. And coming off a dominating 3-1 victory in the North London Derby. Life is quite good at Arsenal at the moment and the long project continues to progress nicely. But be careful not to get complacent and do not underestimate Sunday’s visitors.

Liverpool has definitely been off a step, or two, so far this year compared to the past few seasons. Over the past five matches, they have two wins, two draws, and a 4-0 loss to Napoli in the Champions League. They come into the weekend 9th in the league but have played one match less than most of the teams ahead of them.

The 238th meeting between these two sides sees Arsenal hoping to reverse their recent history against Liverpool. The Gunners have only won three of the past 19 matches against Liverpool, including back-to-back home wins in the summer of 2020. Or perhaps Mikel Arteta will set the minimum bar at finally getting a goal. In the last six matches, Arsenal has been outscored 13-to-0.

Predicted XI

Bench

Eddie Nketiah Fabio Vieira Marquinhos Reiss Nelson Albert Sambi Lokonga Kieran Tierney Rob Holding Takehiro Tomiyasu Matt Turner

Left Out : Cedric, Emile Smith Rowe (injury), & Mohamed Elneny (injury)

: Cedric, Emile Smith Rowe (injury), & Mohamed Elneny (injury) The rotations and lineup went according to plan (or prediction) on Thursday. Granit Xhaka and Martinelli came off first to keep them fresh for Sunday, but unfortunately, Gabriel had the play the entire match. I’ll keep highlighting it for now, but playing Gabriel in every single match is not the ideal long-term strategy for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta needs to establish his backup left center-back.

Against Liverpool, we should see the primary XI once again unless there are any late injuries. At home, coming off a massive league win, this is a great test for this starting lineup.

Reiss Nelson came on for the final ten minutes or so on Thursday. Could his return to fitness see him start at Bodo/Glimt next week and allow Martinelli a break in between Premier League fixtures? And if Nelson does start that match it will be interesting to see how Arteta plays him with Marquinhos. Both often play their best on the right side of the attack, but either should be versatile enough to switch at Bodo/Glimt.

How to watch

Sunday (10/9) at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT on the USA Network.

Prediction

Arsenal - 1

Liverpool - 1

Arsenal is flying at the moment on the back of four straight wins. Liverpool hasn’t been up to their typical form so far this season, but the Gunners cannot go into this match overconfident. Liverpool is still a very dangerous and capable team. At home, and with the current momentum, I think Arsenal has the edge, but there is understandable hesitation in fully predicting a win over a top-six side until there is a more favorable history in such fixtures.