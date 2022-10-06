Arsenal 3 - Bodo/Glimt 0 match repot: job done

Arsenal took care of business with a tidy 3-0 win over visiting Bodø/Glimt. The victory puts the Gunners in control of Group A and the path to that all-important top spot that avoids an extra knockout round pairing. Mikel Arteta’s heavily rotated side dominated the first half then took their foot off the gas in the second (perhaps a touch to much for the manager’s liking) to coast home without too much exertion.

The match just kind of happened. There wasn’t much drama in it. There weren’t any particularly stunning or poor performances from either side. Arsenal are a significantly better team, heavily favored to win coming in, and it played out just as you’d expect. The Gunners created a bunch of chances, scored a handful of them, and weren’t ever really troubled themselves. Matt Turner made two good saves, one you expect him to make and one impressive one. He showed improvement with the ball at his feet but still has room for growth. And that was that.

Eddie Nketiah extended his impressive Europa League scoring record by guiding an off-the-post rebound from a Kieran Tierney blast into an empty net. It was a nice run from the Arsenal fullback, who is steadily getting back to match sharpness, and a tidy finish from the striker. Rob Holding headed the Arsenal second home off a magnificent cross from Fabio Vieira. And the Portuguese midfielder tallied one himself in the second half, although credit for the goal goes almost completely to Gabriel Jesus, who danced around multiple defenders on the goal line before setting up Vieira with an empty net.

Arsenal turn their attention to Liverpool at the weekend. Should be another cracking test of how this new-look Arsenal side measure up.