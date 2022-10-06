Arsenal vs. Bodø Glimt match thread: back in action

Arsenal play host to Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League this evening. A win sends the Gunners to the top of the group with a match in hand over the visitors and Zurich. You’ll recall that the match against PSV Eindhoven was rescheduled because of the Queen’s death. It’s important for Arsenal to win their group with the new format — coming first means you avoid an additional knock-out tie against a club dropping down from the Champions League.

Most expect Mikel Arteta to heavily rotate his lineup from the XI that faced Tottenham with a big Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday, but I have a suspicion that we might see a few more first team names than the masses are predicting. Arsenal need to win their home matches in the EL and Bodø are not to be taken lightly. The Norwegian side drew at PSV and beat Zurich at home. Earlier this week, their manager Kjetil Knutsen talked about how he expected his side to play attacking football at the Emirates and not to sit back like Tottenham. I enjoyed his gratuitous dig at Spurs.

The Arsenal injury report is unchanged. Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are still out long-term. Bodø will likely be without midfielders Sondre Fet and Gaute Vetti.

Lineups will be posted when available.

WHAT: Arsenal vs FK Bodø/Glimt

WHERE: The Emirates Stadium, London

WHEN: Thursday, October 6th 3:00pm EST/12:00pm PST/8:00pm BST

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming on the Paramount+, fuboTV & TUDN.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not share or discuss links to illegal streams here.