Tuesday Cannon Fodder: matchweek 8 recap

I haven’t forgotten about my commitment to quickly recap the entirety of the Premier League action from the weekend. I was just waiting until the Monday match — Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest — was played. As usual, please share your thoughts and observations from the matches in the comments.

Liverpool 3 - Brighton 3

It’s something when a 3-3 draw isn’t the wildest match of the PL weekend. Brighton jumped out to a 2-0 lead courtesy of Leandro Trossard after 17 minutes. A Bobby Firmino double evened the score. Liverpool went ahead on an own goal, only to see Trossard complete his hat trick in the 83rd minute. The match amplified the Trent Alexander-Arnold discourse, too. It’ll be interesting (fun, hopefully) to watch Gabriel Martinelli line up across from him.

Fulham 1 - Newcastle 4

This wasn’t a football match. Fulham were down to 10-men just 8 minutes in because Nathaniel Chalobah picked up a straight red card. Miguel Almiron netted a brace and the visitors cruised to victory. It’s a bummer because Fulham had been playing decently well and might have tripped up the upstart side.

Southampton 1 - Everton 2

Everton are better than their results show. I don’t know if the data back me up on that, but I’ve watched a good deal of them, and they can be frisky. The two sides played a snoozer of a first half. All three goals came within 5 minutes of each other in the second, all on the back of horrible defensive lapses.

Crystal Palace 1 - Chelsea 2

Odsonne Edouard got the home side off to a quick start with a 7th minute goal. Thiago Silva should have been sent off for an intentional handball to stop a potential breakaway. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened his PL account for the Blues. And Conor Gallagher, who spent last season on loan with Palace, scored an absolute blinder in the 90th minute to snatch the points.

Bournemouth 0 - Brentford 0

Does anybody know what happened in this match? Because I surely don’t. Nor do I much care, honestly.

West Ham 2 - Wolves 0

And we have another manager sacking. Wolves kicked Bruno Lage to the curb after another impotent performance. I can’t say it wasn’t deserved, Wolves have been insipid all season. West Ham may finally be waking up, too. They should be much better than their results have shown. Summer signing Gianluca Scamacca scored his first PL goal for the club.

Manchester City 6 - Manchester United 3

Both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat tricks for City as they routed rival Manchester United. The scoreline flatters United it was 5-0 and 6-1 before Anthony Martial scored two “oh by the way” goals very late on. I’m still bitter about VAR taking away a would-be opening goal from Arsenal, too. The Gunners would be unbeaten on the season had that tally stood, I think. United aren’t very good.

Leeds United 0 - Aston Villa 0

Villa failed to create enough attacking threat despite being up a man for nearly the entire second half after Luis Sinisterra’s braindead second yellow for blocking a restart attempt. It feels like Steven Gerrard’s side should be better than they are.

Leicester City 4 - Nottingham Forest 0

A James Maddison double sandwiched a marker from Harvey Barnes to put the home side up 3-0 after 35 minutes. Patson Daka added a fourth midway through the second half. Forest are dreadful. And they’re considering sacking their manager. Leicester are poor, too, but they’re significantly better than Forest. Even if the results haven’t been there. I think Leicester make it out of the bottom and stay up, but they’ve definitely dug themselves a hole to start the season.